Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 2,840 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JXN. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 18.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Jackson Financial by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Jackson Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Jackson Financial by 36.4% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JXN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.20.

Jackson Financial Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $94.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,575.57 and a beta of 1.45. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $115.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.04.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 1.73%.The firm had revenue of ($1,162.00) million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5,333.33%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.