Twin Tree Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,073 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 158.3% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 47.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 317.1% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE:CNQ opened at $30.23 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

