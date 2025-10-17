Small Cap Stocks Worth Watching – October 14th

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II, Spring Valley Acquisition, Aqua Metals, SEALSQ, and Nova Minerals are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically roughly $300 million to $2 billion—though exact cutoffs vary by index provider. They often offer higher growth potential but come with greater volatility, lower liquidity, and higher risk compared with mid- or large-cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (IPXX)

Read Our Latest Research Report on IPXX

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Aqua Metals (AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc. engages in reinventing metals recycling activities with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company's technology produces metals and alloys that can be returned into the battery manufacturing supply chain markets, as well as sells metals for use in various advanced manufacturing industries.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AQMS

SEALSQ (LAES)

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAES

Nova Minerals (NVA)

We are an exploration stage company, and our flagship project is the Estelle Gold Project located in Alaska. We have no operating revenues and do not anticipate generating revenues in the foreseeable future. However, we expect to complete our first gold pour in late 2028, although there is no assurance that we will meet that timeframe and consummation of any such commercial production is subject to the risks described herein.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVA

Further Reading