Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,533 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,445.5% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAZZ stock opened at $134.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.00. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $95.49 and a 1 year high of $148.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.61) by ($2.64). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.02%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.30 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-5.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 408,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,235,640. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,525,280. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JAZZ. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.93.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

