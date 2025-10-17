Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $875,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 51,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 85.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total transaction of $966,878.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 139,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,296,249.20. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on JKHY. DA Davidson set a $204.00 target price on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.88.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $152.94 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.25. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.The business had revenue of $615.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 37.18%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Articles

