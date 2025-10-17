Vale S.A. $VALE Shares Purchased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VALE. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 98.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 193.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:VALE opened at $11.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. Vale had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.23%.The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.3417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 740.0%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VALE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Vale from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Vale from $13.70 to $13.80 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on Vale in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Vale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

