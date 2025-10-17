Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases 148 Shares of Albemarle Corporation $ALB

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $32,903,000. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 90.4% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,069,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,052,000 after acquiring an additional 507,975 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $26,836,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Albemarle by 28.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,538,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 55.4% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 959,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,162,000 after purchasing an additional 342,321 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. HSBC lifted their target price on Albemarle from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Albemarle from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.32.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $95.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. Albemarle Corporation has a 52 week low of $49.43 and a 52 week high of $113.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.94. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Albemarle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently -17.38%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

