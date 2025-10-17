Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $641,000 Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. $CVCO

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVCO. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $540.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $529.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $482.62. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.23. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $393.53 and a fifty-two week high of $600.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $556.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.97 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 8.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.45, for a total transaction of $159,135.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,568.30. This trade represents a 27.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Kerley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.55, for a total value of $240,275.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,062.95. This trade represents a 6.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,884. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVCO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.50.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Further Reading

