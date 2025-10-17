Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $726,000 Stock Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CPRX

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 169.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 37,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 18,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.4%

CPRX opened at $20.53 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $26.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 37.36%.The company had revenue of $53.11 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $609,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 271,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,091.70. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 22,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $473,641.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 226,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,492.28. This represents a 9.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,927,241. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CPRX. Zacks Research cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPRX

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.