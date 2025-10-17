Heico (NYSE:HEI) Director Buys $164,896.68 in Stock

Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) Director Mark Hildebrandt acquired 676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $243.93 per share, with a total value of $164,896.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 49,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,055,752.39. The trade was a 1.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Heico Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Heico stock opened at $307.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.08. Heico Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $216.68 and a fifty-two week high of $338.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $316.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.33.

Get Heico alerts:

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Heico had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 14.96%.Heico’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heico Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Heico from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $360.00 target price on Heico in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $350.00 target price on Heico in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Heico in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Heico

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heico

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Heico by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 528,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,232,000 after buying an additional 215,530 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in Heico by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 461,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,360,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Heico by 366.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 308,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,174,000 after buying an additional 242,264 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Heico by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 201,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,985,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Munro Partners grew its holdings in Heico by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Munro Partners now owns 197,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,800,000 after buying an additional 15,560 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heico Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.