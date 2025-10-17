Insider Selling: SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) Director Sells $184,548.00 in Stock

SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) Director Ronald Green sold 8,450 shares of SailPoint stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $184,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,008.24. The trade was a 19.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
SailPoint Trading Down 3.7%
NASDAQ:SAIL opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12. SailPoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $26.35.
SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $264.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. SailPoint has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.050-0.06 EPS.
SAIL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of SailPoint in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SailPoint from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on SailPoint from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SailPoint from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens raised SailPoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.
SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
