Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL Stock Holdings Lowered by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 34.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 33,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $496.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 70.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $540.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.85. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $483.56 and a twelve month high of $661.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $584.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.59 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $560.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $686.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.30, for a total value of $403,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,487.60. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.53, for a total transaction of $2,361,002.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,265.99. This represents a 37.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $11,148,043. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

