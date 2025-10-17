Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $608,000 in Kemper Corporation $KMPR

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Kemper by 24.9% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,635,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Kemper by 17.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Kemper by 651.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kemper Stock Performance
KMPR stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.25. Kemper Corporation has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $73.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.19.
Kemper declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Kemper Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 24.11%.
Insider Transactions at Kemper
In related news, Director Jason N. Gorevic acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.14 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 22,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,618.08. This trade represents a 9.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Laderman acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.37 per share, for a total transaction of $148,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 24,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,229.95. This represents a 13.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kemper
Kemper Company Profile
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kemper
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Salesforce’s Long-Awaited Inflection is Here: Rally On!
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Rocket Lab USA Receives Wall Street Validation: Time to Buy?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Archer Buys Rival’s Patent Treasure Trove in Strategic Move
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.