Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $608,000 in Kemper Corporation $KMPR

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Kemper by 24.9% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,635,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Kemper by 17.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Kemper by 651.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Stock Performance

KMPR stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.25. Kemper Corporation has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $73.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.19.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.22). Kemper had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Kemper declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

Insider Transactions at Kemper

In related news, Director Jason N. Gorevic acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.14 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 22,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,618.08. This trade represents a 9.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Laderman acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.37 per share, for a total transaction of $148,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 24,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,229.95. This represents a 13.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

