Insider Selling: Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Director Sells C$115,500.00 in Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) Director Rex John Mclennan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.55, for a total transaction of C$115,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 34,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$401,940. The trade was a 22.32% decrease in their position.

Endeavour Silver Trading Up 6.7%

TSE:EDR opened at C$14.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.15. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$4.21 and a 52 week high of C$14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65. The stock has a market cap of C$4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.70, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Ventum Financial increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$9.75 to C$12.15 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.28.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.