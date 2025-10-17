Insider Selling: Firefly Neuroscience (NASDAQ:AIFF) Major Shareholder Sells $85,160.40 in Stock

Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIFF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Windsor Private Capital Lp sold 32,136 shares of Firefly Neuroscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $85,160.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,499,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207.65. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Windsor Private Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 14th, Windsor Private Capital Lp sold 29,500 shares of Firefly Neuroscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $80,830.00.

On Friday, October 10th, Windsor Private Capital Lp sold 74,810 shares of Firefly Neuroscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $201,987.00.

On Thursday, October 9th, Windsor Private Capital Lp sold 30,126 shares of Firefly Neuroscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $88,570.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIFF opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.11. Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99.

Firefly Neuroscience ( NASDAQ:AIFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Firefly Neuroscience had a negative return on equity of 464.02% and a negative net margin of 5,335.75%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Firefly Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Firefly Neuroscience

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Firefly Neuroscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIFF – Free Report) by 92.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,067 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Firefly Neuroscience worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Firefly Neuroscience

Firefly Neuroscience, Inc, a medical technology and artificial intelligence company, provides neuroscientific solutions that improve outcomes for patients with mental illnesses and neurological disorders. The company offers Brain Network Analytics, a software that focuses on diagnostic and treatment for people suffering from mental illnesses and cognitive disorders, including depression, dementia, anxiety disorders, concussions, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

