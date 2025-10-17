Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Sells 2,680 Shares of ResMed Inc. $RMD

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RMD. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 393.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in ResMed by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ResMed by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. CLSA raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. William Blair raised ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.91.

RMD stock opened at $270.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.92 and a 12-month high of $293.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.81.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.85, for a total value of $2,265,345.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,314,967.20. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Hernandez sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.10, for a total value of $739,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,319.50. This trade represents a 38.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,514. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

