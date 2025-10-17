Twin Tree Management LP Makes New Investment in Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 39,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 360,400.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $25.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 815.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Mirion Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $6,925,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,742,305 shares in the company, valued at $79,748,519.55. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mirion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

