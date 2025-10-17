Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Purchases Shares of 5,955 LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 234.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded LPL Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LPL Financial from $490.00 to $462.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,497.50. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.21, for a total value of $507,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,959,260.20. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,830 shares of company stock worth $1,333,105. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Up 1.3%

LPLA stock opened at $333.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.92. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.55 and a fifty-two week high of $403.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.61.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.30. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.91%.The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.21%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

