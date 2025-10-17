Integral Ad Science’s (IAS) “Hold (C)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their hold (c) rating on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IAS. BMO Capital Markets set a $10.30 target price on Integral Ad Science and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Loop Capital cut Integral Ad Science from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Raymond James Financial cut Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

IAS opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.02 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.79%. Integral Ad Science has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 17,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $175,950.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 415,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,835.67. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 25,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $263,672.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 145,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,525.20. This trade represents a 15.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,873 shares of company stock worth $670,773. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter worth $711,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth $539,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 52,664 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth $840,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 39,988 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

