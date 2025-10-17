Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at Mizuho

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

TROX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tronox from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Tronox in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tronox in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

Tronox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Tronox has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $14.93.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.03 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Tronox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.66%.

Insider Activity at Tronox

In related news, SVP Jeffrey A. Engle bought 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $38,682.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 146,926 shares in the company, valued at $451,062.82. This represents a 9.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean Francois Turgeon bought 31,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $99,991.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 772,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,956.12. This trade represents a 4.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 184,750 shares of company stock valued at $579,714 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tronox

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 192.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,252,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,002 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the first quarter worth about $17,268,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 355.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,650,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,755 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 97.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,587,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the first quarter worth about $6,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Stories

