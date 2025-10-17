Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Macquarie cut shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.59.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $98.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.68. The company has a market cap of $107.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $190,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,133.76. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $477,160.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 32,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,472.30. This trade represents a 17.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,249 shares of company stock worth $1,132,065 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

