Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Trims Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR decreased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DLR. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial set a $199.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $174.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.95 and a 52-week high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

