The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $240.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $235.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $178.18 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $145.12 and a 12 month high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,487,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,174,760,000 after acquiring an additional 521,455 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,502,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,777,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,302,000 after purchasing an additional 93,346 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,477,836,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,023,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,535,000 after purchasing an additional 26,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

