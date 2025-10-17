Twin Tree Management LP Acquires 36,969 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,969 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMKR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 54.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 22.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at $362,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 14.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 264,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 34,115 shares during the period. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth $21,057,000. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder John T. Kim purchased 441,589 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,648,719.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 3,789,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,800,116.15. This trade represents a 13.19% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 11,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,354 shares in the company, valued at $208,850. This trade represents a 58.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,792 shares of company stock valued at $948,500. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMKR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.11.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.93. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $33.54.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Amkor Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.480 EPS. Analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

