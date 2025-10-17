Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,445 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 340.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 54.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 76,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,044,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of ACI stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.68 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 1.20%.Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

