MGO One Seven LLC Lowers Stake in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,551 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 418.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bernstein Bank reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.05.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $81.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.02. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $81.93. The company has a market capitalization of $103.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 74.30%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

