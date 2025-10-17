Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May $DMAY

Cwm LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 1.32% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DMAY. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 12.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 34.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 19,457 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 23.7% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 22.9% in the second quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.1%

BATS DMAY opened at $44.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $293.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.14. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $43.36.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (DMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

