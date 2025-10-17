iShares Global Infrastructure ETF $IGF Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 508.5% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $73,000.

Shares of IGF stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.71. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $49.74 and a 12-month high of $62.53.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

