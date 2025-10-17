Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.6% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.2% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 15.0% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 26,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Redburn Partners set a $214.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $159.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.57.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $205.96 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.65 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total transaction of $105,149.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,352.30. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $1,102,290.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,178.90. This trade represents a 17.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

