Moran Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 80.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,524,000 after buying an additional 43,005 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $74.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.56. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $78.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

