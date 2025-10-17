NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $638,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 28.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 498,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,713,000 after purchasing an additional 109,582 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTRG. Zacks Research lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Essential Utilities Inc. has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $514.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.070-2.110 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.3426 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

