NorthRock Partners LLC Has $340,000 Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,717,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 142,150 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,963,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,515,984,000 after purchasing an additional 500,764 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,171,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,049,155,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $894,764,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,401,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,030,000 after purchasing an additional 672,306 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $541.00 target price (down from $577.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $562.00 to $550.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,687.50. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $500.08 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $492.25 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.58. The company has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 20.62%.The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.750-20.000 EPS. Q1 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.740 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

