PAR Technology (PAR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of PAR Technology (NYSE: PAR) recently:

10/14/2025 – PAR Technology had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

10/13/2025 – PAR Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $50.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – PAR Technology had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – PAR Technology had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

8/19/2025 – PAR Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $92.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

