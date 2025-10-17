iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Stock Price Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.72 and traded as high as $67.71. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF shares last traded at $67.33, with a volume of 153,276 shares traded.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Trading Up 2.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $498.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average of $54.54.

Get iShares MSCI South Africa ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 19,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,032,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,138,000.

About iShares MSCI South Africa ETF

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.