Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and traded as high as $2.28. Dare Bioscience shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 1,284,086 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Maxim Group raised Dare Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Dare Bioscience to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.10. The business had revenue of ($0.02) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dare Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dare Bioscience stock. AMH Equity Ltd grew its stake in Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares during the quarter. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 1.86% of Dare Bioscience worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

