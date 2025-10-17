NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,394 Natera, Inc. $NTRA

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Natera by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Natera by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Natera by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $403,666.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 69,189 shares in the company, valued at $11,212,077.45. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $479,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 117,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,808,264.41. This represents a 2.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,464 shares of company stock worth $10,963,125. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Natera Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NTRA opened at $180.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.07. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $187.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.52 and a beta of 1.74.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Natera had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 12.89%.The company had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.81.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

