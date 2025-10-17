Insider Selling: Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) Insider Sells $27,000,000.00 in Stock

Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Ferraro sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $27,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 687,921 shares in the company, valued at $24,765,156. The trade was a 52.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Galaxy Digital Price Performance
Shares of GLXY opened at $39.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Galaxy Digital Inc. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $44.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.71.
Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.11 billion.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Galaxy Digital
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.
Galaxy Digital Company Profile
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.
