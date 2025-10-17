Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.71 and traded as high as C$6.16. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$5.54, with a volume of 88,627 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GTE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gran Tierra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.17.
Gran Tierra Energy Trading Down 8.9%
About Gran Tierra Energy
Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in proven, under-explored hydrocarbon basins that have access to established infrastructure. The firm produces primarily light crude oil, supplemented with medium crude and natural gas.
