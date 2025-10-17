Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.71 and traded as high as C$6.16. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$5.54, with a volume of 88,627 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GTE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gran Tierra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.57. The firm has a market cap of C$195.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in proven, under-explored hydrocarbon basins that have access to established infrastructure. The firm produces primarily light crude oil, supplemented with medium crude and natural gas.

