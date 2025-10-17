Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and traded as high as $0.89. Cielo shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 59,100 shares traded.

Cielo Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

About Cielo

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil and the United States. The company provides services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point-of-sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.

