NorthRock Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,106,000 after buying an additional 5,207,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,781,000 after buying an additional 922,557 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,590,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,603,000 after buying an additional 105,418 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,546,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,361,000 after buying an additional 90,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,257,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,153,000 after buying an additional 114,406 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of IVE opened at $204.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $209.12.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

