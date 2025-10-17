NorthRock Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total value of $528,867.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,560.61. This trade represents a 20.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.69, for a total value of $4,613,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,411 shares of company stock valued at $32,434,222 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.85.

Shares of TTWO opened at $259.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.25 and a 200 day moving average of $232.84. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.03 and a 52-week high of $264.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.52) earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

