NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 138 Shares of Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Corpay by 1,302.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,218,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,975 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Corpay by 4,811.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 557,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,326,000 after acquiring an additional 545,907 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Corpay by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,728,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,970,000 after acquiring an additional 472,147 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,428,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Corpay by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,275,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,639,000 after acquiring an additional 299,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of CPAY stock opened at $277.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $305.59 and a 200-day moving average of $319.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Corpay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.02 and a 12-month high of $400.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.02. Corpay had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. Corpay’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 target price on shares of Corpay and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corpay from $365.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Corpay from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corpay currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.58.

Corpay Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

