NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,645 ITT Inc. $ITT

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 72.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 8.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 544.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ITT by 16.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 36,385 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $5,994,792.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 297,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,022,031.36. This trade represents a 10.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on ITT from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on ITT from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.89.

Get Our Latest Report on ITT

ITT Trading Down 1.3%

ITT opened at $170.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.64 and a 12 month high of $185.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.73 and a 200 day moving average of $156.41.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $972.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.48 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 13.99%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.01%.

About ITT

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.