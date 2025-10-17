Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 321 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 830.4% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 160.5% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 530.1% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK opened at $67.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $107.19.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%.The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 105.40%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

