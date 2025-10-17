NorthRock Partners LLC Buys Shares of 706 Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

NYSE VMI opened at $406.59 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $414.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.68.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.500-19.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMI. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.67.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, CAO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total value of $1,027,876.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,494,135.92. This represents a 22.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

