NorthRock Partners LLC Takes Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 620 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,878.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 534,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,599,000 after acquiring an additional 521,147 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at $114,220,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 56,287.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 286,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,881,000 after acquiring an additional 285,942 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 43.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 703,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,065,000 after acquiring an additional 213,631 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at $71,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $687.37 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $320.89 and a twelve month high of $697.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $636.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.64.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

EME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $692.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $654.83.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

