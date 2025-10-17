AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB Shares Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVB. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 76.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 48.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (down from $213.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $228.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.31.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB stock opened at $184.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.86. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.40 and a 1 year high of $239.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.08 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%.During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.21%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

