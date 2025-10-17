Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 21,574 JetBlue Airways Corporation $JBLU

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 201.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 15,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Trading Down 3.6%

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64. JetBlue Airways Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. On average, research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Corporation will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

JBLU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup set a $5.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.28.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

