NorthRock Partners LLC Has $357,000 Position in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in PulteGroup by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $154.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.92.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $123.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.47. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.07 and a 52 week high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 21.01%. PulteGroup’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.58%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

