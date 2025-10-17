DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.64 and traded as high as $161.96. DBS Group shares last traded at $160.96, with a volume of 51,762 shares.

DBS Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.84.

DBS Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $0.4671 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 498.0%. This is an increase from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company’s Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

